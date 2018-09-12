Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro stable, mouth feeding stopped

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA: Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who was wounded in a knife attack, will not be mouth-fed for the time being due to abdominal bloating, his doctors said on Wednesday, though he remained stable with no signs of fever or infection.

The far-right lawmaker, who is leading voter intention polls, was stabbed in a campaign event last week and is being treated at Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo. He will be fed intravenously, according to a hospital statement.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro and Bruno Federowski in Brasília; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)