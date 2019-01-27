Brazil prosecutor says Vale dam burst may scramble Samarco talks

The Brazilian prosecutor running talks to settle a lawsuit over a 2015 tailings dam rupture at the Samarco mine told Reuters that a deadly dam burst on Friday at a mine run by Vale SA "may completely change the course of those talks."

RIO DE JANEIRO: The Brazilian prosecutor running talks to settle a lawsuit over a 2015 tailings dam rupture at the Samarco mine told Reuters that a deadly dam burst on Friday at a mine run by Vale SA "may completely change the course of those talks."

Federal prosecutor Jose Adercio Sampaio said in a Saturday interview that, depending on Vale's culpability in the new disaster, it may change how his task force handles a 155 billion reais (31.06 billion pounds) case against Samarco Mineracao SA, a Vale joint venture with BHP Group. That case is currently suspended amid negotiations for a potential settlement.

(US$1 = 3.7695 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)