Brazil prosecutors charge Workers Party VP candidate Haddad with graft

Brazilian prosecutors for Sao Paulo state said on Tuesday that they have charged the Workers Party vice presidential candidate Fernando Haddad with corruption, according to a written statement from the prosecutors.

SAO PAULO: Brazilian prosecutors for Sao Paulo state said on Tuesday that they have charged the Workers Party vice presidential candidate Fernando Haddad with corruption, according to a written statement from the prosecutors.

The accusations centre on payments of debts related to Haddad's campaign for mayor of Sao Paulo in 2012 made by a construction company in the following year. Haddad is likely to be the PT's presidential candidate as imprisoned former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's candidacy was barred by the top electoral court.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)