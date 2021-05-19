Brazil registers 2,513 new COVID-19 deaths, total nears 440,000: Health ministry

BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 75,445 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,513 new deaths from COVID-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Tuesday (May 18).

Brazil has now registered 15.73 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 439,050, according to ministry data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram