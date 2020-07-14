Brazil registers 20,286 confirmed cases of new coronavirus, 733 deaths

BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 20,286 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 733 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Monday (Jul 13).

Brazil has registered nearly 1.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 72,833, according to the ministry.



