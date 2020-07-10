Brazil registers 42,619 new cases of coronavirus, 1,220 deaths

BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 42,619 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,220 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.7 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 69,184, according to the ministry.



