Brazil registers 42,619 new cases of coronavirus, 1,220 deaths

World

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rio de Janeiro
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a closed snack bar at Central do Brasil train station during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 42,619 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours as well as 1,220 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Brazil has registered more than 1.7 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 69,184, according to the ministry.

Source: Reuters

