Brazil registers 555 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, health ministry says

SAO PAULO: Brazil registered an additional 555 deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours and another 24,578 confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Sunday (Jul 26).

The South American nation has now registered 87,004 deaths and 2,419,091 total confirmed cases.



