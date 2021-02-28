Brazil registers more than 1,300 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil registered 1,386 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday (Feb 27) and 61,602 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has suffered an enduring second wave since November, and infection rates have not begun to fall. Saturday was the fifth consecutive day Brazil registered over 1,300 deaths and 60,000 cases due to the coronavirus.

The nation has now registered 10,517,232 total confirmed cases and 254,221 deaths due to the virus.

