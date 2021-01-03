Brazil reports 15,827 new COVID-19 cases, 314 more deaths

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manaus
FILE PHOTO: A gravedigger works at the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manaus, Brazil, December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 15,827 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 314 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday (Jan 3).

Brazil has registered more than 7.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has risen to 195,725, according to ministry data.

Source: Reuters

