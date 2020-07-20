Brazil reports 23,529 new cases of coronavirus and 716 deaths

SAO PAULO: Brazil registered 23,529 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 716 new deaths on Sunday (Jul 19), the health ministry said.

Total cases in Brazil, the world's second most affected country after the United States, have now risen to 2,098,389 while deaths totalled 79,488.

