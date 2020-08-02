Brazil reports 45,392 new coronavirus cases, 1,088 deaths in last 24 hours
Brazil recorded 45,392 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as well as 1,088 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, its health ministry said on Saturday.
BRASILIA:
Brazil has registered more than 2.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 93,563, according to ministry data.
