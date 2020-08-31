Brazil reports 566 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil registered 566 additional coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours and 16,158 new cases, the Health Ministry said on Sunday evening (Aug 30).

The nation has now registered 120,828 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 3,862,311 confirmed cases.

Sundays tend to have relatively low coronavirus numbers in Brazil because of delays in testing by the nation's state governments.



