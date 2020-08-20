Brazil reports nearly 50,000 new COVID-19 cases, deaths top 111,000

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil reported 49,298 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,212 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has now registered 3,456,652 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 111,100, according to ministry data, marking the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.



