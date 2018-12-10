Brazil's Bolsonaro names lawyer Salles as next environment minister

SAO PAULO: Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday tapped lawyer Ricardo de Aquino Salles to be his minister of environment, according to messages from the incoming president posted on social media.

Salles served as secretary of environment in Sao Paulo state government, when centrist Geraldo Alckmin was governor and had ample support from Brazilian industry and agriculture groups to become minister. He leads a business-friendly organisation in Brazil called Movimento Endireita Brasil, that backs less bureaucracy and lower taxes.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Bill Berkrot)