Brazil's Bolsonaro says he will target Venezuela, Cuba

Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that he would take all action "within the rule of law and democracy" to oppose the governments of Venezuela and Cuba.

SAO PAULO: Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that he would take all action "within the rule of law and democracy" to oppose the governments of Venezuela and Cuba.

Bolsonaro, who takes power Jan. 1, made the comment in a Facebook live video. A fervent anti-communist who has praised his country's 1964-1985 military regime, he frequently targets Venezuela and Cuba for verbal attacks, a drastic change from Brazil's governments under the leftist Workers Party that ruled from 2003 to 2016.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Dan Grebler)