Brazil's Bolsonaro says unlikely to pass pension reform this year

Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he thought it unlikely a pension reform would pass Congress this year.

Speaking with reporters in Rio de Janeiro, he added that no decision had yet been taken on the next head of state-controlled oil company Petrobras, with more names for the chief executive position set to come out on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)