Brazil's Bolsonaro to meet with President Temer next week

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Brasilia to meet with current President Michel Temer on Tuesday next week, his future chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni said.

FILE PHOTO: Second round of the presidential election in Brazil
FILE PHOTO: Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Proposed economy minister Paulo Guedes, speaking in Rio de Janeiro alongside Lorenzoni, said it is better if pension reform happens sooner rather than later.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

