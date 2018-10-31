Brazil's Bolsonaro to meet with President Temer next week

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will travel to Brasilia to meet with current President Michel Temer on Tuesday next week, his future chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni said.

Proposed economy minister Paulo Guedes, speaking in Rio de Janeiro alongside Lorenzoni, said it is better if pension reform happens sooner rather than later.

