Brazil's Bolsonaro to undergo surgery on Monday, VP takes over

BRASILIA: Brazil's new right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro will undergo surgery on Monday in Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital to remove a colostomy bag he has had since he was stabbed on the campaign trail last year, his spokesman said on Friday.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao will assume the presidency for 48 hours while Bolsonaro is in surgery and during his initial recovery. Bolsonaro will have to stay in Sao Paulo for 10 days, spokesman Army General Otávio Santana do Rêgo Barros said.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)