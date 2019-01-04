Brazil's Bolsonaro urges quick passage of bill to protect security officials

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro called on the executive, judicial and legislative branches on Friday to quickly pass legislation to protect security officials from prosecution when on duty.

Bolsonaro, who was elected with a promised crackdown on crime, said on Twitter there would be no quick reduction in crime security officials had such guarantees.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by John Stonestreet)