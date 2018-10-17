Brazil's Bolsonaro vows to uphold cenbank independence on rate-setting

Brazil's far-right presidential frontrunner said on Tuesday that if he wins this month's election, the country's central bank will maintain independence in setting interest rates and operate without any political interference.

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's far-right presidential frontrunner said on Tuesday that if he wins this month's election, the country's central bank will maintain independence in setting interest rates and operate without any political interference.

The former army captain, who has a healthy lead in the polls over his leftist rival Fernando Haddad, added that he thought the current pension reform bill was unlikely to be approved in Congress, and that he would undertake his own, with possible tweaks to military pensions.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Christian Plumb)