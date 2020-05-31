Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsens as total cases near 500,000
BRASILIA: Brazil registered a record 33,274 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, its health ministry said, raising the total to 498,440 in a country with one of the world's worst outbreaks.
The death toll in Brazil from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to 28,834, with 956 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
