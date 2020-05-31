Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsens as total cases near 500,000

World

Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsens as total cases near 500,000

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rio de Janeiro
FILE PHOTO: A gravedigger prepares himself to bury the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Francisco Xavier cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Bookmark

BRASILIA: Brazil registered a record 33,274 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, its health ministry said, raising the total to 498,440 in a country with one of the world's worst outbreaks.

The death toll in Brazil from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, increased to 28,834, with 956 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark