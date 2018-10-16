Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Bolsonaro holds wide lead - poll

BRASILIA: Brazil's far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro maintained a wide lead over his leftist rival Fernando Haddad in the second election poll looking at voter intentions for the Oct. 28 run-off vote, according to a survey published on Monday.

The Ibope poll showed that Bolsonaro had 59 percent of voter support, compared to Haddad's 41 percent. Ibope interviewed 2,506 people on Saturday and Sunday. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Brad Brooks)