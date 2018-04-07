Brazil's finance minister Meirelles to resign, eyeing elections
Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told Reuters he will resign later on Friday, as he decides whether to run in an October election in which he has been mulling a presidential bid but may settle for being President Michel Temer's running mate.
BRASILIA: Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told Reuters he will resign later on Friday, as he decides whether to run in an October election in which he has been mulling a presidential bid but may settle for being President Michel Temer's running mate.
"Yes, I decided to leave now. I will study a possible candidacy," he wrote in a WhatsApp message.
Meirelles is expected to be replaced by his deputy minister Eduardo Guardia, who would likely continue his efforts to rein in a budget deficit and restore confidence in the management of Brazil's economy.
(Reporting by Patricia Duarte, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)