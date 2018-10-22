Brazil's Haddad - Democracy at risk if Bolsonaro elected president

SAO PAULO: Brazil's left-leaning presidential candidate Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the country's democracy will be at risk if his far-right rival, Jair Bolsonaro, is elected in this weekend's run-off ballot, as opinion polls indicate he will.

Haddad made the comments a day after a video surfaced of Bolsonaro's son, Eduardo, saying that Brazil's Supreme Court should be disbanded if it were to take any action to strip his father of a win in the election on Oct. 28.

Haddad also said that military hard-liners would threaten democratic institutions under a Bolsonaro government - which the right-winger has repeatedly denied.

(Reporting by Tais Haupt; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Frances Kerry)