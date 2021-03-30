Brazil's health minister sees chance to receive US vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Brazil&apos;s Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, gives a press conference on the Pla
FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, gives a press conference on the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Monday (Mar 29) there is a possibility of an exchange with the United States allowing Brazil to receive COVID-19 vaccines sooner, as the government tries to improve its response to the pandemic.

Speaking before a Senate committee on Monday, Queiroga, Brazil's fourth health minister since the health crisis started, said he discussed the possibility with Brazil's ambassador to Washington, Nestor Forster, in a telephone call.

