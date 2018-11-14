Brazil's incoming government to combine Labor Ministry with other portfolios - official

The government of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro plans to incorporate the Labor Ministry into a production ministry or citizenship ministry, his incoming chief of staff said in an interview with Brazil's Radio Gaucha on Wednesday.

Neither the citizenship ministry nor the production ministry exist under the current government of President Michel Temer. Bolsonaro's staff has proposed a dramatic reform of Brazil's federal ministries, which has drawn fire from labour and environmental leaders, among others.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Gram Slattery)