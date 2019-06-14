Brazil's Minerva suspends furlough at beef plant as China ban ends

SAO PAULO: Brazilian meat processor Minerva SA said on Thursday it has suspended a furlough announced last week for its Barretos beef processing facility, following news that a ban to exports to China has ended.

Brazil's government said on Thursday it has lifted a suspension of beef exports to China after dealing with an atypical case of mad cow disease.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)