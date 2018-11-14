Brazil's president-elect says likely to skip G20 due to poor health

Brazil's far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro is likely to skip the G20 diplomatic summit in Argentina at the end of the month due to his poor health, he told journalists on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro, who nearly died from a stab wound received on the campaign trail, also confirmed that diplomat Luis Fernando Serra is one of the names being considered to run the Foreign Ministry. Serra's most recent posting was Brazil's ambassador to South Korea.

(Reporting by Mateus Maia)