Brazil's president-elect to undergo medical procedure after inauguration

RIO DE JANEIRO: Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right president-elect, said on Saturday he tentatively plans to undergo a medical procedure to remove a colostomy bag on Jan. 20, nearly three weeks after he takes office.

Bolsonaro, who was elected last month on a promise to rid Latin America's largest economy of graft and crush Brazil's violent drug gangs, said the procedure would depend on a medical evaluation. His inauguration is on Jan. 1.

"If I am able, given the serious and continuing risk of infection, I will be operated on the 20th, and if not, it will be postponed again," he told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro nearly died from a stab wound on the campaign trail. The former army captain is still wearing a colostomy bag after a series of emergency medical procedures.

He also said on Saturday he was in no hurry to finish selecting members of his cabinet but wished he had identified all the potential choices by now.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Tom Brown)

