Brazil's Temer creates data protection agency - official gazette

SAO PAULO: Brazil's President Michel Temer has issued an executive order creating an agency to protect Brazilians' personal data in online environments, according to the official gazette on Friday.

The so-called National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) will be responsible for supervising and enforcing a law related to the treatment and protection of personal data online that was passed in August.

The executive order comes one day after the country's incoming President-elect Jair Bolsonaro said his administration would carefully review measures announced by Temer over the last 60 days.

The data protection agency's mandate includes acting in cooperation with other government bodies to curb breaches of Brazil's data protection law, the official gazette said.

(Reporting by Taís Haupt; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Tom Brown)