Brazil's Temer invites Bolsonaro to G-20 summit in November

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Wednesday that he has invited President-elect Jair Bolsonaro to accompany him to the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires as part of the transition to the new government.

Bolsonaro, who takes office on Jan. 1, said after his first meeting with Temer that they discussed cooperating on maintaining policies that need to "continue flowing" for the good of the country. The summit is set for Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)