Brazil's Temer says Venezuelan exodus a threat to whole region

Brazilian President Michel Temer signed a decree on Tuesday to deploy the Armed Forces to the northern state of Roraima on the border with Venezuela to assist in keeping order and ensuring the safety of Venezuelan immigrants.

Brazilan President Michel Temer speaks during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg
FILE PHOTO: Brazilan President Michel Temer speaks during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool via REUTERS

Temer blamed Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro for an exodus of Venezuelans that has caused an immigration crisis spilling over the border into neighbouring countries.

"The problem of Venezuela is no longer one of internal politics. It is a threat to the harmony of the whole continent," Temer said in a televised address.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Source: Reuters

