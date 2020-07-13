Brazil sees 631 new coronavirus deaths, approaches 2 million cases

World

Brazil sees 631 new coronavirus deaths, approaches 2 million cases

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia
FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks stand inside a train at a subway station in the Taguatinga neighborhood, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Bookmark

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, registered 631 new deaths on Sunday (Jul 12), with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil now has an official total of 72,100 deaths, the ministry said. The numbers of deaths and cases are usually lower on the weekend because of patchy reporting. Experts say the true totals are likely far higher due to a lack of testing.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Tagged Topics

Bookmark