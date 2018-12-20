Brazil Supreme Court chief justice rules that Lula remain jailed

SAO PAULO: The chief justice of Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday knocked down a decision by a fellow judge that would have freed imprisoned former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Chief Justice Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli ruled that the full court would have to take up the case after it returns from holiday recess. Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Marco Aurelio Mello approved an appeal that would have freed Lula, jailed since April.

