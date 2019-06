SAO PAULO: Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has preemptively suspended beef exports to China after authorities found an atypical case of mad cow disease in Mato Grosso state, Valor Econômico reported on Monday.

The ministry did not have a immediate comment. On Friday, the Brazilian government reported a case of atypical mad cow disease in an animal in Mato Grosso.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)