Brazil to investigate obstruction allegations in murder of councilwoman

BRASILIA: Brazilian federal police will investigate accusations of obstruction of justice in the probe of the murder of a Rio de Janeiro councilwoman, Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said on Wednesday.

Councilwoman Marielle Franco rose to prominence for denouncing alleged abuses of power by Brazil's military and police in Rio. Thousands of Brazilians took to the street in March to protest her execution-style murder.

