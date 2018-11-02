Brazil to investigate obstruction allegations in murder of councilwoman

World

Brazil to investigate obstruction allegations in murder of councilwoman

Brazilian federal police will investigate accusations of obstruction of justice in the probe of the murder of a Rio de Janeiro councilwoman, Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said on Wednesday.

A girl observes as Armed Forces personnel block the view of the area where Rio de Janeiro city coun
A girl observes as Armed Forces personnel block the view of the area where Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco was shot dead ahead an re-enactment of the crime by police investigators in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Bookmark

BRASILIA: Brazilian federal police will investigate accusations of obstruction of justice in the probe of the murder of a Rio de Janeiro councilwoman, Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said on Wednesday.

Councilwoman Marielle Franco rose to prominence for denouncing alleged abuses of power by Brazil's military and police in Rio. Thousands of Brazilians took to the street in March to protest her execution-style murder.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark