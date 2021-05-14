Brazil to pause production of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to lack of ingredients

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute said on Thursday (May 13) it would interrupt production of the AstraZeneca vaccine for certain days next week due to a lack of ingredients, until new supplies arrive on May 22.

Fiocruz, a government-backed center in Rio de Janeiro, said on Twitter that production based on current supplies would allow it to continue delivering vaccines through the first week of June, with additional supplies to sustain production beyond that.

