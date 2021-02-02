Breast cancer overtakes lung as most common cancer: WHO

GENEVA: Breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most common form of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday (Feb 2).

"For the first time, breast cancer now constitutes the most commonly occurring cancer globally," Andre Ilbawi, a cancer specialist at the WHO, told a United Nations briefing ahead of World Cancer Day on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lung cancer was the most common type for the last two decades, but is now in second place, ahead of colorectal cancer, which is the third most widespread, Ilbawi said.

Ilbawi noted that obesity in women was a common risk factor in breast cancer, and is also driving overall cancer numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the global population grows and life expectancy increases, cancer is expected to become more common, rising to about 30 million new cases per year in 2040 from 19.3 million in 2020, Ilbawi said.

The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting cancer treatment in about half the countries it surveyed, Ilbawi said, pointing to delays in diagnosis, healthcare workers being under extreme stress and research being impacted.

