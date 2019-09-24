Decision to suspend UK parliament was 'unlawful': Supreme Court

LONDON: Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday (Sep 24) ruled that a decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit was "unlawful", saying it was "void and of no effect".

"The decision to advise her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification," Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said in the ruling.

The ruling was a unanimous decision by the court's 11 presiding judges.

"Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous judgement of all 11 justices," Hale said. "It is for parliament, and in particular the speaker and the lords speaker, to decide what to do next."

Parliament was suspended, or prorogued, from Sep 10 to Oct 14. The prorogation was approved by Queen Elizabeth, Britain's politically neutral head of state, acting on the advice of the prime minister as she is required to do under the country's complex, uncodified constitution.

Parliamentarians can reconvene "as soon as possible", the ruling added.

"It is for parliament, and in particular the Speaker and the Lord Speaker, to decide what to do next. Unless there is some parliamentary rule of which we are unaware, they can take immediate steps to enable each House to meet."



House of Commons speaker John Bercow on Tuesday said parliament must "convene without delay" after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend it earlier this month was unlawful.

Bercow, who has been highly critical of Johnson's decision, said he would be consulting party leaders "as a matter of urgency".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Johnson to consider his position and call a new election.

To huge cheers and chants of "Johnson out!" at the Labour Party's annual conference in Brighton, Corbyn said the British prime minister should become the shortest-ever serving leader and that Labour was ready to form a government.

"I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to 'consider his position'," Corbyn told delegates.