Brexit breakthrough possible within days: UK finace minister

LONDON: British Finance Minister Philip Hammond said Thursday (Feb 21) there had been "some movement" by the European Union that could lead to a breakthrough in Brexit talks in "the next few days".

Progress in the ongoing negotiations could result in a fresh vote next week on Prime Minister Theresa May's EU divorce deal, which was rejected by lawmakers last month.

Unless May can get a Brexit deal approved by the British parliament, she will have to decide whether to delay Brexit or thrust the world's fifth largest economy into chaos by leaving without a deal on Mar 29.

When asked by the BBC what would happen next week, Hammond said: "There may be an opportunity to bring a vote back to the House of Commons - there may be an opportunity, but that will depend on the progress that is made in the next few days."



May and the other 27 EU leaders approved a Brexit withdrawal agreement at a summit on Nov 25 last year, but the British parliament voted against it overwhelmingly on Jan 15.

Since then, she and her ministers have repeatedly urged EU leaders and their negotiator Michel Barnier to revise a "backstop" clause in the text on the Irish border that is hated by eurosceptic MPs.

EU chiefs have insisted they will not reopen the legally-enforceable withdrawal deal, but could add to an accompanying political declaration which sets out aspirations for the future relationship.

May met with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday hoping for movement on the contentious backstop, as fears grow Britain could crash out of the bloc without a deal on Mar 29.

Hammond said talks between May and Juncker had been good and constructive.

"They were good and constructive talks yesterday," Hammond said, adding that the two sides were talking about giving some guarantees that the Irish border backstop could only be a "temporary arrangement".

"That is a word that hasn't been used before and I think that is significant," he said. "Both sides have acknowledged that the political declaration could be expanded, for example, to address concerns that have been expressed in some parts of the House of Commons about workers rights."

The pair also noted discussing "the role alternative arrangements could play in replacing the backstop in future".

Hammond said the statement constituted "some movement from the European side".