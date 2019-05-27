Britain's opposition leader Corbyn calls for election or second Brexit referendum

LONDON: Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the British public should be asked again to give its verdict on Brexit, either through a general election or a second referendum.

"With the Conservatives disintegrating and unable to govern, and parliament deadlocked, this issue will have to go back to the people, whether through a general election or a public vote," Corbyn said.

"Over the coming days we will have conversations across our party and movement, and reflect on these results on both sides of the Brexit divide."

Corbyn's call comes as anti-EU populist Nigel Farage's Brexit Party looked set to triumph in European Parliament elections in which Britain was never meant to vote.

The European poll was held against the backdrop of political disarray in the UK that saw Prime Minister Theresa May announce her resignation after failing to deliver Brexit on time.

"It looks like it's going to be a big win for the Brexit Party," Farage told reporters as he arrived in Southampton for a vote count for the South East region where he is standing as a candidate.

The vote provided Britain's first measure of support for European institutions since a 2016 referendum pushed the country out of the bloc by a 52-48 per cent margin that is being argued over today.

Britain was supposed to have left the EU on Mar 29 but the entire process has been held up by a parliamentary deadlock.

