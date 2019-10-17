Britain and EU agree new Brexit deal, says Juncker and Johnson

BRUSSELS: A new Brexit deal has been agreed between the European Union and the United Kingdom negotiating teams, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (Oct 17).



"Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one," Mr Juncker said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that (EU summit) endorses this deal."



He made the announcement shortly before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Mr Johnson tweeted: "We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control - now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

The deal will need to be approved by the European parliament before it comes before UK parliament.

Advertisement