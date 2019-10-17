Britain and EU agree new Brexit deal, says Juncker and Johnson

BRUSSELS: A new Brexit deal has been agreed between the European Union and the United Kingdom negotiating teams, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (Oct 17).



"Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one," Mr Juncker said.

"It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that (EU summit) endorses this deal."



He made the announcement shortly before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

Mr Johnson tweeted: "We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control - now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

Britain and the EU have been racing to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement in time for an Oct 31 Brexit, which is the deadline that Mr Johnson has set to leave. The deal will need to be approved by the European parliament before it comes before UK parliament.

It is not clear how many of Johnson's Conservative MPs will back the deal, and if the British opposition could vote it down or attempt to force a nationwide referendum to approve or reject it.

Before setting off for Brussels, German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted approvingly that London had been ready to negotiate and put "concrete proposals on the table".

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier said: "We have managed to find solutions that fully respect the integrity of the single market.

"We created a new and legally operative solution to avoid a hard border, and protect peace and stability on the island of Ireland," he said.

"It is a solution that works for the EU, for the UK and for people and businesses in Northern Ireland."

CORBYN, DUP OPPOSITION

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, however, said on Thursday it remained opposed to the deal for Britain to leave the EU.

A DUP source told AFP the party's earlier statement that it could not support customs and consent issues, as well as sales tax arrangements, "remains our position".

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was also unhappy with the deal, stating Mr Johnson had negotiated an “even worse deal” than that which previous prime minister Theresa May had achieved. Mrs May’s Brexit deal was overwhelming rejected by the UK parliament, which eventually led to her resignation.



Mr Corbyn said the accord "won't bring the country together and should be rejected", adding: "The best way to get Brexit sorted is to give the people the final say in a public vote."

ECONOMIC DISRUPTION

Under the measures to replace the so-called "Irish backstop" in the previous failed agreement, the plan would see Northern Ireland remain British legal territory but trade under EU regulations.

This is intended to prevent the return of a hard border with EU-member Ireland. But, because it would involve some customs and tax checks with the rest of the UK, it raised the hackles of the DUP.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier was to give a news conference to outline more details of the deal.

But one EU source told AFP the agreement "is politically fragile in London" because of Johnson's reliance on votes from the DUP and Conservative eurosceptics.

The leaders also hope the summit will rise above the Brexit mire and focus on the EU budget debate, bids by North Macedonia and Albania to start talks to join the bloc, and the crisis in relations with Turkey.

The Brexit issue is first on the agenda, with the EU's 27 other leaders to hear Johnson speak then retire to mull their response. But the issue could be delayed to Friday if the deal text needs more work.

