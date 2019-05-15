Brexit deal is dead if parliament rejects it again, UK minister says

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal with Brussels will be dead in its current form if parliament rejects it for a fourth time next month, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Wednesday (May 15).

The government said on Tuesday it planned to bring forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), the legislation required to ratify May's exit deal, early next month. Lawmakers will get to vote on it the week of Jun 3.

Asked by a committee of lawmakers from the upper house of parliament if this was the last chance saloon for May's divorce deal, Barclay said: "If the House of Commons does not approve the WAB, then the Barnier deal is dead in that form and the House will have to then address a fundamental question between whether it will pursue and communicate on a no-deal option or whether it will revoke."

