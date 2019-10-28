EU approves Brexit extension up to Jan 31

BRUSSELS: EU member states on Monday agreed to postpone Britain's divorce from the bloc for up to three months until Jan 31, with possible off-ramps beforehand.

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020," the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, tweeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This comes as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed for an election after he was forced by his opponents to request an extension he had pledged he would never ask for.

Johnson, who won the top job by pledging - "do or die" - to deliver Brexit on Oct 31, was forced by opponents to request a delay after he was defeated in parliament over the sequencing of the ratification of his divorce deal.

Diplomatic sources earlier told Reuters the bloc's 27 EU ambassadors would meet at 0900 GMT on Monday in Brussels to agree on the three-month delay from the current Brexit date of Oct 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There will most likely be an agreement on Monday morning between the 27 on extension until January 31," said a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron. "The prospect of elections has strengthened significantly over the weekend."

Brexit has already been delayed twice - from Mar 29 and Apr 12 - after Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May, failed to get her deal through the British parliament.

The source close to Macron stressed that the third Brexit delay would come with conditions, including a refusal to renegotiate the divorce agreement and giving a green light to other EU countries to meet without Britain to discuss the bloc's future.

With the British political system still deadlocked over Brexit, Johnson is demanding parliament approve an election on Dec 12 in return for having more time to approve his deal.

But he needs the support of two-thirds of parliament's 650 lawmakers for a new election. A vote is due in parliament later on Monday.

