Brexit delay will not solve the impasse over deal, PM May says

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the press at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, on Feb 7, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Francois Lenoir)
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Delaying Britain's exit from the European Union does not deliver a deal and merely delays the big decision on Brexit, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday (Feb 25).

"An extension to Article 50, a delay in this process, doesn't deliver a decision in parliament, it doesn't deliver a deal," May said.

"What it does is precisely what the word 'delay' says. It just delays the point at which you come to that decision. And I think that any extension of Article 50, in that sense, isn't addressing the issue. We have it within our grasp."

She added: "Any delay is a delay, it doesn't address the issue, it doesn't resolve the issue."

Speaking about talks with EU leaders, May said:

"What I have sensed in all of my conversations with my fellow leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, and in recent days, is a real determination to find a way through, which allows the UK to leave the EU in a smooth and orderly way with a deal."

