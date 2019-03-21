Brexit extension would be a "sticking plaster" :City of London

LONDON: Extending Britain's departure date from the European Union would only be a "sticking plaster" if deep-seated issues are left unresolved, City of London financial district chief Catherine McGuinness said on Thursday (Mar 21).

Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels on Thursday to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit, which is legally set to take place on Mar 29.

Parliament has twice rejected the divorce settlement negotiated by May and Brussels, but she could push for a third vote next week.

"It's imperative we avoid a no-deal Brexit," McGuinness told a City & Financial conference.

"An extension would be welcome and let's hope our EU partners agree to that," McGuinness said.

"But it would only be a sticking plaster unless the deep underlying issues are resolved and we actually make progress. To me it feels like we are caught in something of a hamster wheel."

McGuinness said she expected London's strengths as a global financial centre to remain.

However, she said it also appeared that financial services had been "thrown under a bus" in terms of Britain's efforts to secure a divorce settlement with the bloc.

UK financial services minister John Glen told the conference that the sector had every right to feel frustrated with Britain's failure so far to secure a divorce settlement with just a week to go before Brexit Day.

Despite parliament having so far rejected Britain's divorce, settlement, it was important to recognise "how unlikely" a no-deal Brexit was, Glen said.

