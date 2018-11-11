Brexit negotiations moving slowly towards a deal, says EU's Juncker

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said progress is being made towards a definitive Brexit deal but that it is slow.

"I have the impression that we are moving slowly but surely towards a definitive Brexit deal which should be concluded in the weeks to come," Juncker told France 24 in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Lough)